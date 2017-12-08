Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Nabs two assists

Bergeron racked up two assists in Thursday's win over the Coyotes.

Bergeron is now riding a three-game point streak and is up to five goals and 17 points in 21 games. The first-line center is sporting a tidy plus-11 rating and been credited with 71 shots on goal. His role with the man advantage and consistent offensive production make him worth rolling out whenever Boston is in action.

