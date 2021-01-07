Bergeron has been named captain of the Bruins.

It's a role that the highly-respected all-around center was expected to assume following the departure of Zdeno Chara, who captained the team from 2006-20. As the upcoming season approaches, Bergeron continues to man the middle of team's top line and is in line to remain a power-play mainstay. Though his usual right winger David Pastrnak will miss time early on due to a hip injury, it does look like Brad Marchand (groin) will be ready for Boston's season opener. For now, it appears as though Jack Studnicka will get a chance to fill in for Pastrnak, but either way, Bergeron maintains fantasy utility on the heels of a 2019-20 campaign in which he recorded 31 goals and 56 points in 61 games to go along with a plus-23 rating.