Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Nears return

Bergeron (fractured foot) has a doctor's appointment Friday and if all goes well, the center could join his teammates in Minnesota, where the Bruins play Sunday.

Bergeron is thus slated to miss at least one more game, but beyond Friday's road tilt against the Stars, he profiles as day-to-day, though he officially remains listed on IR at this stage. The 32-year-old pivot last suited up Feb. 25, but prior to that was in the midst of a fine campaign, in which he logged 27 goals and 54 points in 55 games while working on an explosive trio along with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.