Bergeron scored a goal on two shots, blocked four shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 2.
Bergeron sparked the Bruins' third-period comeback when he finished off a pass from Brad Marchand. In seven postseason contests, Bergeron is up to four tallies, three assists and 31 shots on net. The top-line center will likely continue to shoulder a large portion of the Bruins' scoring responsibilities.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Dishes two assists in win•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Strikes twice in series clincher•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Lights lamp in Game 2•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Among regulars to be rested•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Another day, another goal•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Snipes in third straight•