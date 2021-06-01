Bergeron scored a goal on two shots, blocked four shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 2.

Bergeron sparked the Bruins' third-period comeback when he finished off a pass from Brad Marchand. In seven postseason contests, Bergeron is up to four tallies, three assists and 31 shots on net. The top-line center will likely continue to shoulder a large portion of the Bruins' scoring responsibilities.