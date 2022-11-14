Bergeron scored a man-advantage goal during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Canucks.

Bergeron has scored half of his eight goals on the power play. On Sunday, the 37-year-old center drove to the net during a man-advantage situation and skillfully redirected David Pastrnak's slap-pass past goalie Thatcher Demko at 17:29 of the first period. Of his 408 career goals, 126 have come on the power play. Bergeron registered only one shot in 17:50 of ice time Sunday, including 6:17 on the power play.