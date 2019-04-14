Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Nets yet another power-play snipe

Bergeron scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 4-1 victory over the Maple Leafs in Game 2.

Bergeron is coming off his best NHL season ever and his handiwork Saturday helped seal the victory. And knot the series at 1-1. Bergeron is a fantasy stud and will be a significant contributor to your postseason success as long as Boston stays in the hunt.

