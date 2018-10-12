Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Nightmare for goalies early on

Bergeron generated an empty-net goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 home win over the Oilers.

Bergeron made his presence felt with a power-play apple to Brad Marchand in the first period, then the prolific two-way center dropped the dagger into an unguarded cage with 35 seconds remaining in the contest. There was a moderate degree of concern about Bergeron's back injury in the preseason, so he's been limited to 16:48 of ice time through the first four games. However, you wouldn't know that his playing time has been scaled back since he's produced five goals and eight points so far.

