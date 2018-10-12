Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Nightmare for goalies early on
Bergeron generated an empty-net goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 home win over the Oilers.
Bergeron made his presence felt with a power-play apple to Brad Marchand in the first period, then the prolific two-way center dropped the dagger into an unguarded cage with 35 seconds remaining in the contest. There was a moderate degree of concern about Bergeron's back injury in the preseason, so he's been limited to 16:48 of ice time through the first four games. However, you wouldn't know that his playing time has been scaled back since he's produced five goals and eight points so far.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Hattie plus helper in convincing win•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Posts pair of points•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Makes appearance in opener•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: In line to play Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Looks good to go for opener•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Sheds non-contact jersey•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...