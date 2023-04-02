Bergeron won't play Sunday against St. Louis due to upper- and lower-body issues, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Bergeron will sit out consecutive contests to rest some nagging injuries. He should be back in the lineup for Thursday's clash with Toronto. Bergeron has produced 27 goals, 57 points, 241 shots on net and 62 blocked shots in 74 appearances this season. Pavel Zacha centered the top line in Saturday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh.