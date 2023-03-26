Bergeron (illness) won't play Sunday against Carolina.
Bergeron will sit out at least one game, which will bring his five-game point streak to an end. He had three goals and five assists during that span to give him 57 points in 72 contests this campaign. David Krejci will center Boston's top line during Bergeron's absence.
