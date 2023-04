Bergeron (upper body) is not at practice Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Bergeron suffered the injury in Thursday's regular season finale against Montreal and wasn't on the ice for the final two periods. The Bruins had Pavel Zacha centering Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk during practice Saturday. Bergeron completed the 2022-23 campaign with 27 goals and 31 assists in 78 games, but his status for Monday's Game 1 against Florida is up in the air.