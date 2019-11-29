Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Not ready to return
Bergeron (lower body) remains out for Friday's matinee against the Rangers, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
Bergeron will miss a third consecutive game with his injury. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Canadiens, with David Krejci continuing to fill in on the top line in the meantime.
