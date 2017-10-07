Play

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Not skating in practice

Bergeron (lower body) did not skate with the team for Saturday's practice.

After missing Opening Night for the Bruins, Bergeron's status for Monday's contest against Colorado is still up in the air. The center scored 53 points last season and continued being a game changer on both ends of the ice. Boston's forward group has been riddled with injuries already, so getting Bergeron back soon will be vital.

