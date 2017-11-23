Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Notches goal
Bergeron scored a goal on six shots in a 3-2 shootout win over the Devils on Wednesday.
Bergeron has been one of the most-prolific shooters in the NHL the last few seasons. He got over the 300-shot mark last year, and this season he has 56 shots on net in 15 games. So far, he's tallied five goals on all those shots.
