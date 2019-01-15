Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Notches helper

Bergeron collected an assist on the game's opening goal during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Monday.

Despite ending the night a minus-2, Bergeron managed to find his name onto the scoresheet as he now has 39 points in 30 games. Injuries don't seem to slow the 33-year-old center down as he remains on pace for a career-high 85 points.

