Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Notches helper
Bergeron collected an assist on the game's opening goal during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Monday.
Despite ending the night a minus-2, Bergeron managed to find his name onto the scoresheet as he now has 39 points in 30 games. Injuries don't seem to slow the 33-year-old center down as he remains on pace for a career-high 85 points.
