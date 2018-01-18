Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Notches two helpers Wednesday

Bergeron picked up two assists with a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

He's now found the scoresheet in six of his last seven games, racking up six goals and five assists during that stretch with a plus-6 rating. Despite missing the first five games of the season due to a lower-body injury, the hot streak has Bergeron on pace to post his first 70-point campaign since 2006-07.