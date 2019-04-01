Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Offers shorthanded helper
Bergeron provided an assist and three shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.
Bergeron set up Brad Marchand's franchise-record-setting shorthanded goal in the second period. The all-situations center has 78 points in 63 games, of which 27 have come with a man advantage and seven more have happened while Bergeron was killing penalties. His points-per-game average of 1.24 is easily the best of his career.
