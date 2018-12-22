Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Officially activated from IR
Bergeron (ribs) has officially been activated for Saturday's home game against the Predators, per the NHL's official media site.
Bergeron was removed from IR shortly ahead of pregame warmups in this matinee. The four-time Selke Trophy winner reportedly will bump Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson from the lineup after tending to his injury for the past 16 games.
