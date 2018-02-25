Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: On ice for warmups

Bergeron (foot) skated for warmups and is expected to play Sunday in Buffalo, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Bergeron was stuck in a walking boot after picking up a pair of assists against the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Luckily for the Bruins -- and Bergeron's fantasy owners -- it looks like he's healthy and ready to go. The 32-year-old center has 27 goals and 54 points alongside a stellar plus-26 rating this season. Slot him back in to all fantasy lineups.