Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: On track to play Thursday

Bergeron was on the ice for Thursday morning's skate.

The B's top pivot missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, but he's on track to play Thursday night against the Senators. His usual left winger, Brad Marchand, has been suspended five games by the NHL, so it looks like youngster Anders Bjork will have a chance to fill in on the team's top line for a spell. While the productive Marchand is a not an easy player to replace, Bjork's speed and offensive consists could potentially mesh well with Bergeron and fellow linemate David Pastrnak.