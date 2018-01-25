Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: On track to play Thursday
Bergeron was on the ice for Thursday morning's skate.
The B's top pivot missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, but he's on track to play Thursday night against the Senators. His usual left winger, Brad Marchand, has been suspended five games by the NHL, so it looks like youngster Anders Bjork will have a chance to fill in on the team's top line for a spell. While the productive Marchand is a not an easy player to replace, Bjork's speed and offensive consists could potentially mesh well with Bergeron and fellow linemate David Pastrnak.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Dealing with illness•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Buries three in win over Isles•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Notches two helpers Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Looks good to play Saturday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Banged up in loss•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Joins Bruins elite with record night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...