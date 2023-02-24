Bergeron scored a shorthanded goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Bergeron set up Brad Marchand midway through the second period, and his longtime linemate returned the favor on a shortie later in the frame. The 37-year-old Bergeron also won 20 of 24 faceoffs -- he's won at least 20 draws in four contests this season. He's up to 21 tallies, 43 points, 188 shots on net, 48 hits, 47 blocked shots and a plus-27 rating through 57 appearances.