Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Opens scoring in loss

Bergeron scored his tenth goal of the season in a 3-2 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

Bergeron's goal put the Bruins up 1-0 4:26 into the game, but three unanswered goals by Tampa Bay ended up being the difference. After missing seven games to a lower-body injury, Bergeron has been active in his three games back with two goals on 12 shots. He stays above a point-per-game pace with 26 points in 24 games.