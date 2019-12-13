Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Opens scoring in loss
Bergeron scored his tenth goal of the season in a 3-2 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.
Bergeron's goal put the Bruins up 1-0 4:26 into the game, but three unanswered goals by Tampa Bay ended up being the difference. After missing seven games to a lower-body injury, Bergeron has been active in his three games back with two goals on 12 shots. He stays above a point-per-game pace with 26 points in 24 games.
