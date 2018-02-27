Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Out minimum two weeks with fractured foot
Bergeron will miss two weeks due to a fractured right foot, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports. He will be reevaluated after that period.
Bergeron suffered the injury blocking a shot during Saturday's game against Toronto, but he was able to play through the injury Sunday. An updated timetable should surface following the two weeks, but his absence will leave the Bruins down a major asset during a significant stretch of the campaign. New addition Tommy Wingels should shuffle into the lines when available, but it will be difficult for the B's to replace Bergeron's production of 54 points in 55 games. Riley Nash will replace him on the top line for Tuesday's affair, while David Backes has been promoted to the top power-play unit.
