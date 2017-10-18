Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Outside chance for Thursday
Bergeron (lower body) remains in contention to play Thursday against Vancouver, but has yet to practice without limitations.
The reigning Selke Trophy winner donned a non-contact jersey for the second consecutive practice Wednesday, though he did skate in his typical spot on the team's top line, as well as on the No. 1 power-play unit. Thursday's morning skate should be a better indication of Bergeron's chances to make his debut against the Canucks.
