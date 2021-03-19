Bergeron and the Bruins have had Saturday's game against the Sabres and Tuesday's contest versus the Islanders postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the NHL announced Friday.

This development follows news that several of the team's players have entered the NHL's COVID Protocol. Pending test results in the coming days, the Bruins are expected be able to re-open their facilities and practice Wednesday. Boston's next scheduled game is March 25, at home against the Islanders.