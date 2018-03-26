Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Picks up two apples in return
Bergeron (foot) recorded two assists over 19:08 of ice time in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.
The established two-way center returned from a 13-game injury layoff and ended up being the secondary distributor on David Pastrnak's 30th goal of the season. Bergeron, who also assisted on the game-winning goal in overtime and won 14 of 23 faceoffs, is a set-and-forget fantasy option now that he's healthy.
