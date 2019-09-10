Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Plans to be ready for opener
Though Bergeron is dealing with a lingering groin issue, he plans to be ready for the start of the 2019-20 campaign, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports. "I'm feeling positive that I'll be ready definitely for the start of the season," Bergeron noted Monday. "That's not even an issue."
Bergeron received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) shot in July, which he hopes will help alleviate a groin issue that he's dealt with "for a long time." In the meantime, he's "slowly ramping it up on the ice. Trying to shoot for October more than this Thursday." The 34-year-old is coming off an outstanding 2018-19 season in which he logged 32 goals and a career-high 79 points in 65 games. Assuming no setbacks, look for him to be out there when the Bruins open their regular season slate against the Stars on Oct. 3, centering the team's top line and seeing regular power play duty.
