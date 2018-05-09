Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Played through groin injury
Bergeron had a past groin injury flare up during the playoffs, and it could require surgery to repair, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The same issue forced the star center to sit out five games during October and he's hoping that a plan of rest and rehabilitation will be enough to avoid going under the knife. Bergeron has famously played through brutal injuries in the past, so it's really no surprise that he was stellar at less than 100 percent during the postseason, tallying 16 points in 11 tilts.
