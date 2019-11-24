Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Playmaking powerhouse

Bergeron put up four assists in a 5-4 overtime win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Bergeron is an absolute beast. You don't get much more clutch than him. He has 24 points in 21 games, a pace that will deliver him more than 90 points if he stays healthy. That's not an easy thing for Bergeron to do, but anything is possible for one of the best two-way pivots in the game.