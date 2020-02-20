Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Point streak at six games

Bergeron scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over Edmonton.

Bergeron slipped in behind the Edmonton defense, received a perfect feed from David Pastrnak and slipped the puck past Oilers goaltender Mike Smith to open the scoring midway through the first period. It was the 27th goal of the season for Bergeron and pushed his point streak to six games (five goals, three assists). He's closing in on his third straight 30-goal campaign and has 51 points in 52 games.