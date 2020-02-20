Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Point streak at six games
Bergeron scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over Edmonton.
Bergeron slipped in behind the Edmonton defense, received a perfect feed from David Pastrnak and slipped the puck past Oilers goaltender Mike Smith to open the scoring midway through the first period. It was the 27th goal of the season for Bergeron and pushed his point streak to six games (five goals, three assists). He's closing in on his third straight 30-goal campaign and has 51 points in 52 games.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three-point effort Saturday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Sets up goal in win•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Strikes early in eventual loss•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Seventh straight 20-goal season•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Yet another game-winner•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Strikes for game-winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.