Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Posts third-straight 30-goal season
Bergeron has 31 goals, 56 points and a plus-23 rating in 61 games this season.
If the 2019-20 NHL campaign is finished, it would be the first season in Bergeron's career where he scored more goals (31) than assists (25). He's third in scoring among all Bruins skaters, behind only his "Perfection Line" partners, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. The 34-year-old center has scored at least 30 goals in three straight seasons and four of the last five.
