Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Pots goal in blowout loss

Bergeron scored his eight of the season as the Bruins fell to the Canucks 8-5 on Thursday.

The Bruins had an all-around awful night on defense and even Bergeron couldn't help them. He ended the game as a minus-three, the first time he has posted that bad of a number since Jan. 16, 2017. The Bruins' alternate captain did manage to add to his point totals with a goal 36 seconds into the second period. He also added four shots and a hit during the contest.