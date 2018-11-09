Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Pots goal in blowout loss
Bergeron scored his eight of the season as the Bruins fell to the Canucks 8-5 on Thursday.
The Bruins had an all-around awful night on defense and even Bergeron couldn't help them. He ended the game as a minus-three, the first time he has posted that bad of a number since Jan. 16, 2017. The Bruins' alternate captain did manage to add to his point totals with a goal 36 seconds into the second period. He also added four shots and a hit during the contest.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Tallies power-play assist•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Tallies three helpers•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Four shots in loss•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three points in win•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Goal and assist in loss•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three more points Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...