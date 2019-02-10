Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Pots OT winner against Kings

Bergeron scored a power-play goal in overtime and added two assists, one of them short-handed, in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kings.

On a night when the organization was celebrating Bergeron's 1000th game in a Bruins uniform, the 33-year-old once again played hero. The goal was his 20th -- the 10th time he's reached that mark -- and he's now got 50 points in 39 games on the season, the best per-game production of his career.