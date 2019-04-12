Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Pots power-play goal in loss

Bergeron scored his team's lone goal Thursday, as Boston lost 4-1 to the Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Bergeron opened the scoring with a power-play marker, but the Maple Leafs would score the game's next four goals, handing Boston a disheartening Game 1 defeat in the process. Led by Bergeron, the Bruins will now hope they can even the series Saturday before heading to Toronto for Games 3 and 4.