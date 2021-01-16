Bergeron scored a short-handed goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Devils.

His first tally of the season came in almost ironic fashion -- the Bruins took a bench minor challenging a would-be goal disallowed due to goaltender interference, only for Bergeron to fire one home on the ensuing power play for New Jersey. The veteran center has recorded at least 30 goals in three straight seasons without playing more than 65 games in any of them, and even with the shortened schedule in 2020-21, his checkered injury history might be a bigger obstacle to him reaching that mark again.