Bergeron scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Bergeron's game-winning tally broke a 1-1 tie with a 4:09 left in the third period. It was the fourth goal in the last five games for the veteran center, who also has three assists over that span. Even at age 37, Bergeron remains one of the best two-way forwards in the NHL.

