Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Power-play assist in loss

Bergeron picked up an assist in a 5-4 loss to Montreal on Tuesday.

With points in five straight games, Bergeron is up to 16 points in 15 games this season. The veteran drew the secondary assist on David Pastrnak's power-play goal in the opening period of Tuesday's heated matchup with Boston's top rival. Known for playing a complete game, Bergeron added a hit and blocked shot in the loss.

