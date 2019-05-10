Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Power-play finisher

Bergeron scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 5-2 win over Carolina.

The snipe was Bergeron's fifth power-play goal of the playoffs and his sixth overall, to go along with three assists. With nine points in 14 games, the 33-year-old will be gunning for double digits Sunday when the two teams reconvene for Game 2.

More News
Our Latest Stories