Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Power-play finisher
Bergeron scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 5-2 win over Carolina.
The snipe was Bergeron's fifth power-play goal of the playoffs and his sixth overall, to go along with three assists. With nine points in 14 games, the 33-year-old will be gunning for double digits Sunday when the two teams reconvene for Game 2.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Power-play machine•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Nabs assist in win•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Nets yet another power-play snipe•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Pots power-play goal in loss•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Practicing ahead of Game 1•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Will sit finale•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...