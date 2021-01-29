Bergeron score twice Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Penguins.
Both snipes were insurance markers; the first came at even strength and the second while on the power play. Bergeron is off to a powerful start this season with five goals and eight points in his first seven contests. The pivot has aged like the very best Scotch -- Bergeron has merely gotten better year over year in his 30s. You know what to do.
