Bergeron score twice Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Both snipes were insurance markers; the first came at even strength and the second while on the power play. Bergeron is off to a powerful start this season with five goals and eight points in his first seven contests. The pivot has aged like the very best Scotch -- Bergeron has merely gotten better year over year in his 30s. You know what to do.