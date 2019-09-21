Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Practice time being managed
Bergeron, who continues to bounce back from a lingering groin injury, had a scheduled maintenance day Friday, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.
Bergeron, who has shed his non-contact jersey, continues to have his ice time managed in training camp and he's not likely to see any preseason action in the short term. The center's prime objective is to be ready for the Bruins' Oct. 3 season opener, an outcome that Bergeron is confident will transpire.
