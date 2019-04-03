Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Practices Wednesday

Though he blocked a shot with his foot in Tuesday's win over Columbus, Bergeron practiced Wednesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

A handful of the team's key skaters were rested Wednesday and it's possible that the Bruins may choose to selectively rest certain players (like Bergeron) over the course of the playoff-bound squad's last two regular-season games. With that possibility in mind, it makes sense that the team has recalled forwards Trent Frederic and Zach Senyshyn from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.

More News
Our Latest Stories