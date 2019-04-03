Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Practices Wednesday
Though he blocked a shot with his foot in Tuesday's win over Columbus, Bergeron practiced Wednesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
A handful of the team's key skaters were rested Wednesday and it's possible that the Bruins may choose to selectively rest certain players (like Bergeron) over the course of the playoff-bound squad's last two regular-season games. With that possibility in mind, it makes sense that the team has recalled forwards Trent Frederic and Zach Senyshyn from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Offers shorthanded helper•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Scorching in last six•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Goal streak at four games•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Establishes new career mark•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Continues best season of career•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...