Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Practices Wednesday

Though he blocked a shot with his foot in Tuesday's win over Columbus, Bergeron practiced Wednesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

A handful of the team's key skaters were rested Wednesday and it's possible that the Bruins may choose to selectively rest certain players (like Bergeron) over the course of the playoff-bound squad's last two regular-season games. With that possibility in mind, it makes sense that the team has recalled forwards Trent Frederic and Zach Senyshyn from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.