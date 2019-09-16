Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Practices with no-contact sweater

Bergeron (groin) wore a no-contact jersey during Monday's practice, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Bergeron suffered this injury at some point during the Bruins' postseason run, and this is the first time he has joined the team for practice in training camp. However, the 34-year-old has been skating individually. Bergeron posted career highs in goals (32), points (79) and power-play points (27) last year. The team still expects to have him back for the season opener Oct. 3 versus the Stars barring a setback.