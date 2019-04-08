Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Practicing ahead of Game 1
Bergeron (rest) rejoined the team for Monday's practice session and should be ready for Game 1 versus Toronto on Thursday.
After sitting out the regular-season finale against Tampa Bay on Saturday, Bergeron was back at practice and gearing up for the postseason. The elite center put together a second straight 30-goal campaign and set a new career high with 79 points. With 86 points in 112 postseason contests, the 33-year-old should continue to provide top-end fantasy production as long as the Bruins are in the playoffs.
