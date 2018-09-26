Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Preparing for Opening Night
Bergeron (back) is expected to be available for Opening Night against the Capitals on Oct. 3, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Bergeron will join the team on the ice Friday, which could open the door for him to suit up in the preseason finale against Philadelphia on Saturday. Just in case the all-star player is unable to play in the opener, David Backes will take over the top-line center role versus Detroit on Wednesday, per Joe McDonald of The Athletic.
