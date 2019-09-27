Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Preseason debut on tap
Bergeron (groin) will play in Saturday's preseason finale against Chicago.
With that, Bergeron is clearly on track to be good to go for the Bruins' regular-season opener against the Stars on Thursday. The 34-year-old remains entrenched as the team's top center and given that he's a power-play mainstay, he'll continue to produce for fantasy coaches, when available. In 65 games last season, Bergeron logged 32 goals and a career high 79 points.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Could return Saturday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Practice time being managed•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Sheds non-contact sweater•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Logs first practice•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Practices with no-contact sweater•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Plans to be ready for opener•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.