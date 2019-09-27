Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Preseason debut on tap

Bergeron (groin) will play in Saturday's preseason finale against Chicago.

With that, Bergeron is clearly on track to be good to go for the Bruins' regular-season opener against the Stars on Thursday. The 34-year-old remains entrenched as the team's top center and given that he's a power-play mainstay, he'll continue to produce for fantasy coaches, when available. In 65 games last season, Bergeron logged 32 goals and a career high 79 points.