Bergeron tallied three goals on five shots and added two hits in a 4-2 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

It was a dominant performance by Bergeron, who opened the scoring on a first-period rebound for his 900th NHL point, added a power-play tally later in the frame, and then sealed the win with an empty-netter in the final minute of regulation. The Boston captain has racked up five goals over his last three contests and is riding a five-game point streak. Bergeron now has 15 goals and 18 assists in 36 games with a plus-12 rating.