Bergeron scored two goals -- one on the power play -- on seven shots in Wednesday's 5-2 Game 2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Bergeron was the only Bruin able to solve Pyotr Kochetkov, who replaced Antti Raanta (upper body) after Raanta was knocked out by a David Pastrnak hit. Unfortunately for Boston, each of Bergeron's tallies merely reduced Carolina's lead to two goals, and the Hurricanes have built a 2-0 series lead.