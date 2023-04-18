Bergeron (upper body/illness) is questionable for Game 2 against Florida on Wednesday, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.
Bergeron is on the mend from an upper-body issue and an illness. He didn't play in Boston's series-opening 3-1 win over the Panthers on Monday. Bergeron produced 27 goals and 58 points in 78 games during the regular season.
