Bergeron (lower body) had two shots and two PIM in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Pittsburgh.

Bergeron was back after a one-game absence but had minimal statistical impact. He was his usual workhorse self in the faceoff circle (13-for-23) but generated just a pair of shots on goal in 14:55 TOI, all of it at even strength. The 35-year-old Bergeron has 18 goals and 41 points with a plus-24 rating in 46 games this season.