Bergeron scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-0 win over the Kings.

Bergeron assisted on two of Jake DeBrusk's three goals before scoring one of his own in this contest. This was just the second multi-point effort in eight February games for Bergeron, who finished the month with three goals and five helpers. The star center is at 15 tallies, 41 points, 186 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-14 rating in 49 contests overall.