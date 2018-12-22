Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Ready to go, pending IR activation

Bergeron (ribs) will rejoin the action Saturday afternoon against the Predators, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports. While he's technically still on IR, his removal from that list is imminent.

Bergeron hasn't played since his early exit from a Nov. 16 contest against the Stars. However, the efficient two-way pivot returned to practice Wednesday and evidently looked good. Bergeron, who fashioned nine goals and 17 assists through 19 games prior to his injury, is projected to reprise his role on both the top line and No. 1 power-play unit, though it'll be interesting to see if he'll get a normal workload -- somewhere in the range of 18-20 minutes.