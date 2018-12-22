Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Ready to go, pending IR activation
Bergeron (ribs) will rejoin the action Saturday afternoon against the Predators, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports. While he's technically still on IR, his removal from that list is imminent.
Bergeron hasn't played since his early exit from a Nov. 16 contest against the Stars. However, the efficient two-way pivot returned to practice Wednesday and evidently looked good. Bergeron, who fashioned nine goals and 17 assists through 19 games prior to his injury, is projected to reprise his role on both the top line and No. 1 power-play unit, though it'll be interesting to see if he'll get a normal workload -- somewhere in the range of 18-20 minutes.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time decision•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Could play as soon as Saturday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: May debut this weekend•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Continues to progress•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Could practice fully next week•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Making progress•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...